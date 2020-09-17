FG expending N113.37 billion on road projects in Osun ― Fashola



By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Nigeria’s Minister of Works, Mr Babatunde Fashola on Tuesday disclosed that the Federal Government is expending N113.67 billion on road construction and rehabilitation across Osun State.

This is as the Minister added that similar projects were ongoing in all the states of the federation as the federal government’s effort at revitalising road infrastructure in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister during an inspection tour of projects in Iwoye, Ede, Ife, Ipetu-ljesa and Apoti, the Federal Controller of the road in the state, Engineer Hezekiah Kehinde said the projects has created 10,000 direct jobs and about 30,000 indirect employment opportunities.

Fashola said projects in the state were in two categories including emergency roads repair and major roads construction.

The roads where emergency repair intervention are ongoing include; Iwo-Osogbo road, where the first, second and third phase is 85% completed, Akoda-Ede-Osogbo road,…