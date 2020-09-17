Ikpeazu commissions molecular lab, infectious disease hospital in Aba

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has commissioned a molecular laboratory and diagonistic centre in Aba, for the testing of Covid-19 and an infectious disease hospital with capacity to isolate and treat 50 patients of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases at the same time.

Speaking at the premises of Aba General Hospital, location of the 16-module GenExpert Laboratory, Governor Ikpeazu commended the patriotic zeal of members of the Abia Development Summit who constructed and donated the building which the state government equipped.

He expressed joy that the facility was built by a coalition of private-sector persons from Abia State, while the Abia State government supplied the medical equipment for the centre, adding that it would complement the laboratories already in place at Abia State Specialist Hospital and Diagnostic Center, Umuahia.

Speaking also, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji, thanked the governor for the project,…