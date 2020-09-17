Jegede, Akeredolu trade blames over attack

…Scores injured, campaign vehicles burnt

…Mobile policemen deployed to curtail crisis

By Dayo Johnson

LESS than 23 days to the governorship election in Ondo State, political thugs, yesterday, attacked the convoys of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, and his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, counterpart, Eyitayo Jegede in Oba Akoko in Akoko South-West Local Council of the state.

Both candidates were in the town to campaign ahead of the October 10 election.

Media aides to both candidates traded blames in separate statements issued in Akure.

While Akeredolu said his convoy was attacked by Jegede’s supporters, the PDP candidate countered insisted that the governor’s thugs were the attackers.

Spokesperson of the Akeredolu/ Ayedatiwa campaign organisation, Richard Olabode, alleged that PDP thugs attacked the governor’s convoy in Oba- Akoko and set a campaign vehicle ablaze.

The statement read: “The…