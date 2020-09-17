Muhammadu Sanusi II partners Canada’s 1MT on access to quality education for women, girls

Muhammadu Sanusi II has partnered with a Canada-based social enterprise, 1 Million Teachers (1MT) to provide equitable and high impact projects that enhance learning opportunities for the less privileged in the society.

HH Muhammadu Sanusi who is the Chairman of the Advisory Board of 1M Teachers in Nigeria and the member of the parent company in Canada stated that this initiative is part of his lifelong mandate for the implementation of the SDG 4 and SDG 5.

The project, HH MSII SDG Challenge is an equitable, cost-effective and innovative project that provides opportunities to improve access to quality and gender responsive education for women and girls in crisis, conflict, and fragile situations. It aims to inspire and catalyse innovative community development activities that support the achievement of the SDGs, particularly quality education and gender equality.

Following the official announcement of the project by 1M Teachers, Muhammed Sanusi II stated that “Education holds…