Niger Govt denies alleged closure of federal roads

Niger state government has denied the allegations of closing down the existing Federal roads in the state to articulated vehicles.

Alhaji Balarabe Ibrahim, Chairman, Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Committee and Chief of Staff to Gov. Abubakar Bello, said this during a news conference in Minna on Thursday.

He said that some news reports that the state government had closed down Federal roads were not true, adding that the state do not have the power to restrict movement of vehicles on federal roads.

Ibrahim added that the state government only restricted movement of articulated vehicles on state owned-roads such as Minna-Bida-Zungeru-Wushishi-Lapai-Muye-Lapai-Paiko-Chanchaga bridge-Maikunkele roads.

“There is no going back on our decision to ban articulated trucks from plying the state-owned roads.

“We still stand on our position and we won’t relent on that. Our roads still remain closed to articulate trucks,” he said.

He noted that adequate sensitisation and…