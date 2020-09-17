Soldier who died as result of alleged torture buried by Army in Abuja

By Kingsley Omonobi

Military sources have confirmed that a soldier, Lance Corporal Benjamin Collins, who was confirmed dead as a result of alleged torture by three senior officers at the Mogadishu Barracks, Abuja, in 2017 has been buried in Abuja.

Recall that as a result of the death of the Soldier, the Army headquarters Garrison arrested Majors Akeem Oseni and Ogbemudia Osawe, and 2nd Lieutenant Nuhu Dogary who were all sentenc d to 10 years’ imprisonment for torturing Collins to death.

In fact, one of the officers who attempted to escape from the Army headquarters Garrison detention cell was arrested at one of the nation’s borders.

Lance Corporal Collins was buried with full military honours at the Guards Brigade Cemetery located after Lungi Barracks, along Kubwa Expressway.

Mother of the late soldier, Mrs Kate Dioma; the uncle, Justice Daniel Isiagor of the Federal High Court; and lawyer, Dr Johnson Oyewole; and representatives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur…