Wike urges US, UK to name indicted persons

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT— GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has urged the United States, US, and United Kingdom, UK, to name the Nigerians both nations have slammed with travel ban for promoting the rigging of elections in Nigeria.

Governor Wike said this, Thursday, in Port Harcourt, while commenting on Edo State governorship election, noting that publishing names of the indicted politicians would positively change negativities in the nation’s electoral process.

Wike, who is also Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Campaign Council for the Edo election, also urged President Muhammadu Buhari and all stakeholders to ensure that Saturday’s election instills public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process.

He alleged that “the agenda of All Progressives Congress, APC, is to win at all cost for us to go to the tribunal. That is why Edo people must be vigilant. I must commend the United States and the…