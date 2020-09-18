15 States qualify for global funding for education —NEC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

As part of measures to cushion the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector, the National National Economic Council, NEC, yesterday said 15 states have qualified to benefit from the Global Partnership for Education, GPE, funding for education.

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, stated this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the virtual NEC, presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and anchored from the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I am very pleased to announce that the Federal Government has put in place some financial incentives to assist states in implementing the education COVID-19 plan.

“Selected states are to benefit from the COVID-19 GPE global partnership for education funding; those that are above the national average from at least two of three criteria.

“The states that have qualified are Abia, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Ebonyi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kano, Nassarawa, Niger,…