483,796 will not vote in Edo as parties intensifies voters’ mobilisation  

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

No lesser than 483,796 eligible voters would not be able to vote in Edo Governorship election scheduled for Saturday because they did not collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

This was contained in a document of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) titled “Delimitation of Edo State”.

The State has 18 Local Government Areas, with 192 wards and 2,627 polling units.

A further breakdown of the registered voters’ figure showed that the make account for 1,159,325 (52 per cent) while the 1,051,209 are females (48 per cent).

Similarly, from the total registered voters, Youths (18-35 years) account for 50 per cent (1,105,338); Middle Aged (36 – 50 years) account for 29.1 percent (643,551); Elderly (51 – 70 years) has 15.99 percent (353,508); with the old (70+ years) account for 4. 89 percent (108,137).

Further distribution of registered voters in the three senatorial districts of the state showed Edo South has the highest…