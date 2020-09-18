African CSOs Intensify Campaign on COVID-19 Effects on Wildlife Trade, Others

The secretariat of an alliance of over 80 African Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working in conservation as the African CSOs Biodiversity Alliance (ACBA) under the umbrella of African Wildlife Foundation (AWF), will on September 17, 2020, intensify its campaign for a better world that continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online session titled: ‘How COVID-19 Affected Policies on Wildlife Trade’, is part of the group’s strategy as an alliance aimed at engaging with the development of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework in a manner that reflects the values, rights, priorities and needs of the African people.

This was disclosed by the Chief Executive Officer of Obudu Conservation Centre (OCC), Nela Duke-Ekpenyong, recently in an online interview with journalists.

She said in April 2020, her wildlife NGO dedicated to protecting, restoring and increasing awareness of the wild lands and wildlife on the Obudu Plateau and surroundings in Cross River…