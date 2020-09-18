A’Ibom commissioner harps on improved oil palm yields

By Hannah Usoro Akpanekot

With the priority placed by the government on Agriculture in its economy diversification-drive, oil palm farmers have been urged to increase their yields through improved production methods.

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong gave the charge early today Thursday, September 17, in Ikot Ekpene during the 3rd Oil Palm Summit held at the Ikot Ekpene Village Council Hall.

Comrade Ini Ememobong who was presenting a paper on “The Role of Small Scale Oil Palm Farmers in Nigeria Economy”, noted that the importance of oil palm as a major product of agriculture cannot be overemphasized and called on oil palm farmers to step up their yields by adapting good production methods.

Represented by the Director of Strategy in the ministry, Elder Joseph Etem, he identified the major economic importance of oil palm to include: being a high yielding source of edible and industrial oils, strong producer of Vitamin A and a…