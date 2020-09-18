Bayern Munich rout Schalke 8-0 in historic Bundesliga start

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Serge Gnabry hit a hat-trick as holders Bayern Munich romped to a record 8-0 rout of Schalke on Friday in the opening game of the 2020/21 Bundesliga season behind closed doors.
The result is the highest win for an opening game of a new Bundesliga season.
Germany winger Leroy Sane scored on his Bayern debut while Leon Goretzka, Thomas Mueller and Robert Lewandowksi also netted for the all-conquering European champions.
England junior international Jamal Musiala, 17, became Bayern’s youngest goal-scorer in the Bundesliga when he came on to grab their eighth.
[AFP]
Vanguard News Nigeria.
Related
Source: Vanguard Newspaper