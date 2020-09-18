It’s confession hour in Abuja

By Rotimi Fasan

The clouds are again gathering ominously in Abuja and the horizon is dark and brooding. If something urgent is not done the acidic rain of industrial unrest would start falling.

It’s all about the recent increase in the pump price of petrol and the hike in electricity tariff. Along with rising inflation that has led to a general increase in the prices of goods, food and services, now made worse by the said increase in the price of petrol and supply of electricity, these developments have left many Nigerians tremendously exercised and aggravated in the last couple of weeks.

Amid all of this, a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has upped the ante and apparently raised Abuja’s blood pressure with the latest in what has been his periodic interventions on the state of the nation during the Muhammadu Buhari presidency.

According to Obasanjo, the Nigerian ship of state is headed for the rocks under the watch of a President Buhari that has done pretty too…