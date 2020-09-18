Kwara Assembly passes motion to maintain drainage systems

The Kwara House of Assembly on Thursday passed a motion urging the state government to maintain drainage systems across the state to tackle flooding.

The motion titled: “Need to Construct and Reconstruct Drainage Systems in the State” was moved by Mr Ojo Olawiwola, an All Progressives Congress member representing Oke-Ogun constituency.

The bill, which got the support of all the Assemblymen present at the sitting, was described as timely and crucial.

Olawiwola said there was an urgent need for the state ministry of works and that of the environment to collaborate toward maintaining existing drains or construct new ones.

“It is worrisome that the attitude of some residents of the state is contributing to block existing drainage facilities.

“Some residents indiscriminately dump refuse on the drains, this is not environmentally friendly,” he said.

Reading to the resolution, the Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, called for intensified public enlightenment campaigns against…