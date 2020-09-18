PIRACY: NIMASA, NAF commence aerial surveillance

By Godwin Oritse

MARITIME

IN a bid to tackle the menace of pirates in the Gulf of Guinea, GoG, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Nigerian Air Force (NAF) have commenced aerial surveillance of the nation’s coastal and territorial waters with a view to securing investments in the marine sector.

According to a statement signed by Head of Public Relation of the agency, Mr. Philip Kyanet, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said that NIMASA was committed to ensuring the success of the Deep Blue Project with adequate cooperation from all stakeholders.

He said: “We have received two Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), and the two special mission aircrafts are expected to arrive Nigeria before the end of the year. The challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the special training for the personnel to man these air assets, but we have found a way around it. We will continue to seek your partnership to secure the…