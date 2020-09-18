Reps member commends Buhari for signing Nigeria Police Act, 2020

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Nigeria Police Bill 2020, into law.

Sponsor of the Bill in the House of Representatives, Rep. Gagdi, the member representing Kanam/Pankshin/ Kanke Federal Constituency, Plateau State while lauding Mr President’s action, said the Act “will no doubt promote intense security in states across the federation”.

Rep. Gagdi said, ” I want to commend Mr president for this giant stride as this is coming at a time when the country is facing serious security challenges”.

” this for me is a step in the right direction that will address the challenges of structuring, appointments, promotions, discipline, postings, living conditions, pension and retirement benefits of the Nigeria Police Force as identified in the Principal Act”.

He also stated that the Bill was necessitated by “the alarming spate of insecurity…