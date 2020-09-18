Southgate went against my wish with Greenwood’s call-up ― Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims England boss Gareth Southgate went against his wishes by calling up Mason Greenwood after the teenager’s maiden senior international experience ended in disgrace.

Greenwood, 18, was selected for the Three Lions squad to face Iceland and Denmark in the Nations League at the start of this month.

He made his debut from the bench as England won the former game 1-0 but was then sent home along with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden after the duo breached strict coronavirus protocols by entertaining women at the team hotel.

Speaking ahead of United’s first Premier League game of the 2020-21 season at home to Crystal Palace, Solskjaer questioned England’s approach to Greenwood’s welfare and suggested he needed a mental break after the rigours of a superb breakthrough campaign, which continued deep into August as United reached the semi-finals of the Europa League.

“Yeah, of course, I’ve spoken to Mason,” Solskjaer said. “What we speak…