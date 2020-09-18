We’re not involved in violent protests ― Commercial Cyclists Union

Warns members not to allow themselves to be used

Following allegations that okada riders joined the protests that greeted the killing of a young boy, Idrees Ajibola in Osogbo, Osun State capital, leaders of the various associations of commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in the state have distanced themselves and their members from the development.

Chairmen of the various groups disclosed this today during a peace meeting with the leadership of the Bureau of Social Services BOSS in Osogbo.

The Director-General of Bureau of Social Services, Mr Richard Tinubu while addressing the leadership of the various commercial motorcycle riders associations in his office enjoined them to continue to support the state government in its efforts for the entrenchment of sustainable peace.

Represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Project Monitoring, Surveillance and Field Operations, Engineer Ezekiel Anwo, Mr Tinubu said the…