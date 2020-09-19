After Kogi, Edo cannot be worse

By Emmanuel Aziken

One of the most intriguing claims of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC leading to today’s governorship election in Edo State is that the votes of the people will count!

It was a claim the chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu reiterated in the regular pre-election session with stakeholders earlier in the week.

Saying that votes will count inevitably drew reference to the well-noted claim by many Nigerians that votes, where they were cast in recent elections, did not count in the declaration of the final results.

Coming against the background of the last governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States, the apprehension about the Edo election descending to bedlam was understandable.

The Kogi State 2019 governorship election was particular in its notoriety as not just being the worst election conducted in recent memory in Nigeria, but also, among the worst ever in the world.

The infamy associated with that election was…