Gospel music is suppressed in Nigeria – Mercy Oseghale

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Award-winning Nigerian contemporary gospel singer and pastor, Mercy Oseghale is one artiste that strongly believes that gospel music is not getting the kind of reception it desires in Nigeria.

The gifted singer already has two albums; ”Lord Help Me’, containing hit tracks such as ‘Quaze’, and ‘Warm Love’, which was produced by Cobhams Asuquo and Rotimi Akinfenwa.

The poor reception of the industry and impact of Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, Oseghale just dropped a new single titled ‘Idinma’, while her third album will soon be released.

“Gospel music is not getting the kind of attention that it deserves in the country”, Mercy began explaining, adding, “It is suppressed for reasons I don’t know. The world does not love what is right. You can see that the world promotes that which is not good; the world does not promote what is good.

There are a lot of things you see on television that you wonder why people promote such things. Yet,…