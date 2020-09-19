I’m angry because we’ve not been paid

A policeman at one of the checkpoints on Auchi-Igarra road in Edo has expressed anger over the non-payment of allowances for officers on election duty in the state.

According to the officer, other policemen who were deployed from other states for the purpose of the election had been paid, but officers working in Edo have not received their allowances.

Some of the policemen were seen stranded on the Igarra-Auchi highway, attempted to fix a Mercedes Benz car conveying them to their duty post.

Citing the officer according to TheCable, “I am angry that we have not been paid. Other officers who came in from outside Edo have been paid. Other officers on this highway have also not been paid allowances,” the officer lamented.

Vanguard

