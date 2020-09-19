IMSU students get 7 days to prove allegation

By Chinonso Alozie

Students of Imo state University, IMSU, Saturday got a seven days ultimatum to present to the public a sex-for-grade video involving one of their lecturers, Professor Victor Njoku of Chemistry department, as failure to do so those behind the viral naked video of Njoku, would face the music.

This warning was delivered in Owerri by the state coordinator of Progressive Graduate of the Department of Pure and Industrial Chemistry of the university, Comrade Munonye Obinna and co-coordinator, Frank Ufomadu.

They said that based on their findings, Professor Njoku’s private residence was invaded by “character assassins” and they got a naked video of him and posted it on social media to destroy his reputation.

The group also said that 21 days have also been given to render an unreserved apology to Njoku.

According to them as captured by Vanguard, “We the graduate of Industrial /Pure Chemistry who are the Children and products of Prof. Njoku Victor hereby…