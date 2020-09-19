Just in: Three-storey building collapses in Lagos

By Bose Adelaja

A three-storey building has, on Saturday, collapsed in Ejigbo area of Lagos state.

The sad incident occurred at Number 15, Ansarudeen Street, Ile-Epo bus-stop, at about 8.15 am. So far, there are no reports of casualties recorded.

According to eyewitnesses’ account, the privately-owned building belonging to Excel College had previously shown signs of distress and the school was planning to renovate/refortify the structure before the collapse.

It was gathered that the three-storey building had two wings conjoined unfortunately the collapsed wing the wing had serious on the adjourning wing as visible cracks can be seen on the walls, pillars and decking.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the development saying responders to the incident scene were LASEMA, Police (Ejigbo Division) and other emergency responders.

As at the time of filing this report, plans were on to ensure the safety of…