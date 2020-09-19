PDP alerts INEC of plots to replace Edo North’s results

…Laments killings, cautions security agencies

By Dirisu Yakubu

As collation in Saturday’s governorship election in Edo state continues, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has alerted the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, the Department of State Services, DSS, of alleged moves to replace election results where the PDP is leading, particularly in Edo North Senatorial District.

The allegation was contained in a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The statement read: “While we charge our members to remain vigilant and follow their results ‘bumper to bumper’ to all the collation centres, we, however, caution the security agencies against being used to replace results that have already been declared at the respective polling units.

“Already, we are aware that results are being manufactured in Kogi state to be used as replacements for already declared results, particularly in Edo North.

“We draw the attention of INEC to such results…