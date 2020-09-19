What will count for Obaseki

Edo North

Edo North Senatorial district is the second most populous zone and has a total of 564, 122 registered voters. Made up of six local government areas comprising Etsako East, Etsako West, Etsako Central, Owan West, Owan East and Akoko Edo, the senatorial district is tipped by bookmakers as the zone where the race to Osadebe Avenue would be won and lost today.

Edo North is home to both Oshiomhole and Shaibu with the respective towns of Iyamho and Jattu set to rally behind their sons in the mother of all elections. Although the former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, is not a candidate in this election; his quest to teach Obaseki a lesson in “disloyalty” is public knowledge.

But the former APC national chairman is not exactly the politician today that he was when he held sway as governor. Truth be told, Oshiomhole brought life to Edo North by building access roads to link villages with major towns and cities. The people loved him and sang his praises to…