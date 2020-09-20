Christian Elders back Obasanjo, say no to IPoB, MASSOB, Oodua secessionist agitation

By Sam Eyoboka

National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF) says former President Olusegun Obasanjo has set the ball rolling for Nigeria to be reinvented with his recent statement that the country is a failed state and divided under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“President Olusegun Obasanjo has set the ball rolling and the NCEF is drawing the attention of Nigerians especially to the fact that we need to research more into our colonial past 1914-1960, thereafter, six years of our independence (1960-1966) and, finally, 1966-2020”, the group said in an open letter to Nigerians.

The group, in the letter signed by Elder Solomon Asemita (SAN), however, opposed secession.

Obasanjo had, penultimate week, ignited a controversy when he convened a meeting of ethnic groups across Nigeria where he lamented that the country had degenerated into a failed state and badly divided under Buhari.

“Nigerians must not allow anybody, ethnic group or…