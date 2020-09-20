Ebonyi ghastly accident: 13 dead bodies recovered, 13 still missing

…Ebonyi Govt. had to bring in Divers from Cross River, Rivers – Ivo Chairman

By Peter Okutu

NO fewer than 13 lifeless bodies were Saturday recovered from the Akaezeulwu River in Akaeze Development Centre of Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi state.

Akaezeulwu River is the location of the deadly motor accident, involving a 608 bus that plunged into it on Friday night with over 30 passengers.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that the bus was recovered from the River as divers from neighbouring States were brought in to rescue the victims.

Vanguard had reported how a bus carrying over 36 passengers plunged into the River along the Akaeze-Ishiagu expressway of Ivo LGA of the State.

Five of the passengers, who were returning from a burial, were rescued and taken to hospital on Friday night.

However, one of them died at the hospital while the others are said to still be unconscious.

Chairman of Ivo LGA, Onyebuchi Ogbadu confirmed the recovery of more thirteen dead…