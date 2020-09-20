Edo 2020: We are satisfied with voting process ― Wike

By Rasheed Sobowale

The governor of Rivers State and the Edo Guber Election Campaign Council Chairman, Nyesom Wike, has said the All Progressive Congress (APC) is satisfied with the voting process in Edo State so far.

Wike through his Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, via his twitter handle and Facebook page posted; “there was minimal violence recorded because of the proactive measures deployed by the security agencies”.

According to him; “there was need for both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to ensure that nothing scuttles the remaining stages.

“Like I have said before, election is not only about voting, the votes should be counted, then you proceed to collation stages; ward, local and state government levels. The collation stage is the critical period.

“So, I urge both INEC and security agencies to protect all the collation centres. When that is done, everybody…