Edo APC rejects result of governorship election

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Edo chapter on Sunday rejected the result of the Edo Governorship Election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Benin on Sunday.

Chairman of the Edo APC Media Campaign Council, Mr John Mayaki, said in a statement that the party rejected the result, citing alleged strong-arm tactics in the process.

“Our people were arbitrarily arrested, many of the figures were fabricated.

“Areas where we won, they cancelled them, they decreased the votes in areas we had an advantage. They rejected our results and jerked up theirs,” Mayaki said.

According to him, the election was characterised by arbitrary arrests of local party members who could have resisted the outrage, while Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo was busy diverting attention with false alarm.

“Obaseki shouted that he was being rigged out and blamed INEC at the initial stage but that was to divert attention from the evil going on in the field,” Mayaki…