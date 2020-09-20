Edo Election: How Obaseki beat Ize-Iyamu

Below is a tabular breakdown of votes recorded by candidates in the Edo State governorship election, as declared by the Independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Edo North Senatorial District

LGA APC PDP Difference

Akoko Edo 22,963 20,101 2,862

Etsako Central 8,359 7,478 881

Etsako East 17,011 10,668 6,343

Etsako West 26,140 17,959 8,181

Owan East 19,295 14,762 4,533

Owan West 11,193 11,485 292

Sub-total 104,961 82,453 22,508

Edo Central Senatorial District

Esan Central 6,719 10,694 3,975

Esan North-East …