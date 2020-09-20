Edo Election: How Obaseki beat Ize-Iyamu

Below is a tabular breakdown of votes recorded by candidates in the Edo State governorship election, as declared by the Independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday, September 20, 2020.
Edo North Senatorial District
LGA APC PDP Difference
Akoko Edo 22,963 20,101 2,862
Etsako Central 8,359 7,478 881
Etsako East 17,011 10,668 6,343
Etsako West 26,140 17,959 8,181
Owan East 19,295 14,762 4,533
Owan West 11,193 11,485 292
Sub-total 104,961 82,453 22,508
Edo Central Senatorial District
Esan Central 6,719 10,694 3,975
Esan North-East …
Source: Vanguard Newspaper