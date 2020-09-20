Edo Election: How Obaseki beat Ize-Iyamu

By
Headliners
-
3


Edo Election: How Obaseki beat Ize-Iyamu

Below is a tabular breakdown of votes recorded by candidates in the Edo State governorship election, as declared by the Independent national Electoral Commission, INEC, on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Edo North Senatorial District

LGA                          APC            PDP          Difference

Akoko Edo                  22,963         20,101       2,862

Etsako Central          8,359           7,478          881

Etsako East                17,011            10,668       6,343

Etsako West              26,140          17,959       8,181

Owan East                19,295          14,762        4,533

Owan West              11,193            11,485        292

Sub-total                  104,961        82,453    22,508

Edo Central Senatorial District

Esan Central             6,719          10,694       3,975

Esan North-East   …



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR