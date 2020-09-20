EdoDecides2020: INEC’s call for break apprehensive, Obaseki’s aide cries out

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie has said that the unexplainable break called by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials is causing apprehension in the state.

Osagie queried the continued delay in announcing the results when the collating officers are present at the venue to announce the results from Orhionmwon and Ovia southwest Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Saturday’s governorship election.

Osagie, in a statement, said the delay in the release of the result is causing a stir among Edo electorates who have vowed to resist any plot to undermine their will.

According to him, “We are compelled to alert Edo people, Nigerians, and all lovers of democracy that officials of INEC called for a two-hour break, which is unexplainable as there is no concrete reason to justify the delay of the result.

“We are aware that the returning officials from the two remaining local councils were at the…