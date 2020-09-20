Environmental advocates call for total ban of plastics

Some environmental advocates have called on the Federal and State Governments to find alternative and innovative ways of ridding the environment of plastic wastes.

The advocates made the call during a clean up exercise at the Bonny Cantonment, Victoria Island on Saturday in Lagos.

The exercise was carried out to commemorate the International Coastal Clean up Day marked annually on every third Saturday in the month of September.

One of the advocates, Dr Leslie Adogame, Executive Director, Sustainable Research and Action for Environmental Development, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), called for the ban of single-use plastics in the country.

“The government has to take bold steps to ban single-use plastics and replace them with alternatives.

“We can no longer continue to die when we are alive by ingesting microplastics;…