For and against the quest for a president of Igbo extraction (2)

By Douglas Anele

Moreover, as World War II amply demonstrates, extreme maltreatment of a defeated people does not guarantee peace or permanent subjugation. Rather, it provides fertile ground for another, probably deadlier, armed confrontation in future because of seething grudge and the fact that human beings cannot endure injustice and oppression indefinitely.

Therefore, the continuous humiliating marginalisation of peoples from the old eastern region especially Ndigbo by Fulani caliphate colonialists aided and abetted by an increasing number of knuckleheads from the south-west and Igboland is a time bomb that would blow the gravely flawed British contraption called Nigeria into smithereens if urgent steps are not taken to address self-indulgent triumphalism and gross injustices perpetrated by those ruling the country as if she were the Fulani estate of Uthman Dan Fodio.

I will be the last person to falsely claim that the Igbo have an unblemished record or that they are…