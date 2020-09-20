How I made more money during lockdown — Julz Hair CEO, Juliet Okonkwo

Founder of Julz Hair, Juliet Okonkwo, has said that she made so much money from selling raw human hair during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Speaking in an interview in Lagos, the entrepreneur, who graduated from University of Benin and worked in an insurance firm before quitting, said she derives passion from making and selling human hair.

Stating that she started the business about four years ago without taking it seriously but as a passion, the alluring founder of Julz Hairs, said her primary motive in the beginning, was to let people around her have the beautiful and 100 percent human hair without tangible profit.

Impressed and dazzled by the quality of the raw human hair that she sells, the number of clients patronizing her increased, forcing her to turn it into a full-fledged business

According to Mrs Juliet Okonkwo,, ‘’when I saw the way people kept coming to me, I decided to turn it into a business. It was challenging in the…