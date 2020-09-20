Momentum in military operations: Undercover activities pay off

By Adamu Abdullahi

Naked reality staring Nigerians in the face is that our beloved country is at war. But like wildfire, this unconventional warfare has spread to neighbouring countries within the Lake Chad Basin such as Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

Though, some may beg to differ with the aforesaid thesis, probably because they are not living very close to the theatres of operations in the North-East, North-West and North-Central zones where terrorists, armed bandits, militiamen and other criminal gangs are unleashing mayhem on innocent; armless and defenseless citizens almost on daily basis.

While they may deliberately turn blind eyes to the daily reported encounter between the nation’s Armed Forces and other security agencies with these enemies of the state, which oftentimes turned bloody with the military always compelling the terrorists or bandits to flee in disarray and, in the process, inflict severe human and equipment…