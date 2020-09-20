Obaseki speaks after victory, salutes Edo people, assures sustained development

Hails Buhari, INEC, security agencies for peaceful, credible poll

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has hailed Edo people and supporters of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their display of immense courage and support in the face of threats, intimidation and brutalisation as he emerged victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in the state.

Obaseki defeated his closest rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polling a total of 307,955 votes against APC’s 223,619 votes.

The governor in his appreciation message in Benin City on Sunday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders who participated in the conduct of the gubernatorial election for ensuring a free, peaceful, and credible poll in the state.

Obaseki said: “The Great People of Edo State have spoken. They have spoken loud and clear. We thank God Almighty and give…