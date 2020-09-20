Trump to approve new TikTok setup in bid to save US operations

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he supported a deal in principle that would allow TikTok to continue to operate in the US, even as it appeared to conflict with his earlier order for China’s ByteDance to divest the video app.

ByteDance was racing to avoid a crackdown on TikTok after the US commerce department said on Friday it would block new downloads and updates to the app come Sunday.

US officials had expressed concern that the personal data of as many as 100 million Americans that use the app were being passed on to China’s Communist Party government.

Trump signed an executive order on 14 August giving ByteDance 90 days to sell TikTok. The deal announced on Saturday, however, is structured as a partnership rather than a divestment.

TikTok will be…