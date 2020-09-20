Two killed over cult clash in Akwa Ibom Community

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Two persons have been killed in Inen Ikot Eteye village in Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom State last Saturday duing a fresh clash between two popular and rival cult groups, De Balm cult and Iceland.

It was alleged that members of De Balm cult had early morning of Saturday group caught a member of Iceland in his family compound and cut him into pieces.

The recent attack it was gathered forced the family of the victim and entire village to flee for safety.

An indigene of Oruk Anam who sooke in confidence lamented that the unending killings in Inen Community by the two rival cult groups has left the area almost deserted as the villagers appear no longer sure of their safety.

An eyewitness Mr Okon Idung told newsmen yesterday in Uyo that the second victim simply identified as “OSAboy” and a member of the community Vigilante group was caught by the cult group near the scene of the incident, matcheted him and dismembered the body.

He…