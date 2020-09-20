Withdraw proposed executive bill to amend EFCC Act now ― SERAP tells Buhari

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the proposed executive bill to amend the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Act.

SERAP said the bill if passed and signed into law would severely undermine the commission’s independence, and render it a ‘toothless bulldog or toothless tiger’.”

The organisation, in a letter dated September 19, 2020, by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, therefore, urged Buhari to urgently instruct Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation to withdraw the proposed executive bill.

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption headed by Professor Itse Sagay had last week reportedly raised concerns that “the government is pushing a bill to amend the EFCC Act, 2004, which will demolish the anti-corruption infrastructure of Nigeria, and confer an enormous power of control of the anti-graft…