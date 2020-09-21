60 houses swept away as FCT residents seek FG’s intervention

By Dirisu Yakubu, Abuja

The rains they say are showers of blessing but for residents of First Avenue, a riverside community located along the Kuje road, in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT; this appears not to be the case at the moment.

This is because the torrential rains in the nation’s capital in the past couple of weeks have rendered hundreds of people homeless, following the destruction of over 60 houses.

Some of the victims who spoke to our correspondents lamented the extent of the destruction, noting that the rains this year have been quite different from what they have been used to for a long time. Mr. Simon Omale, a retired Warrant Officer said he used his savings and retirement benefits to build a house, part of which he rented out to tenants, regretting however that it has been washed away by the floods.

“On July 25, 2020, we woke up to see flood overwhelming us. The water was coming both back and forth and the water level was uncontrollable. This compound…