Fayemi reconciles factions in Oyo APC

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

CHAIRMAN of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi, has reconciled feuding factions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State.

The meeting which held at Prince Sijuade Street, Jericho, Ibadan, had in attendance many chieftains of the party.

The meeting which lasted about three hours was attended by different groups in the party. They include SENACO, Lamist and Unity groups.

Several members of the party called it quits with the party after the controversial primary that preceded the 2019 elections.

According to the Convener of the meeting, Dr Fayemi, he said, “Part of the reasons we held the meeting today is that there was a directive, following the successful meeting held in Abuja, that an expanded meeting should take place in Ibadan”.

He said, “Naturally, there will be people who would feel that they should be in the meeting. I have a very small house, as you can see, I can’t accommodate more…