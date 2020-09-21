Napoli boss Gattuso hails Osimhen’s impact on Serie A debut

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso is notoriously hard to please but he dished out rare praise on Sunday when describing new Nigerian signing Victor Osimhen as a “young lad with the head of a 40-year-old”.

Osimhen, who became Napoli’s record signing when he joined from Lille in the summer for a reported 70 million euros, was brought on for his debut after an hour of Sunday’s Serie A match at Parma and made an instant impact in their 2-0 win.

“I was struck by Osimhen’s serious attitude,” said Gattuso. “He hasn’t forgotten where he came from and the sacrifices he made.

“He built himself up on his own and I congratulate him for his will and desire. He is a young lad with the head of a 40-year-old, I hope he doesn’t make mistakes and doesn’t change his attitude.” Osimhen, 21, grew up in a tough district of Lagos, lost his mother at a young age, and, along with his brother and sister, sold bottled water to drivers stuck in the Lagos traffic to help his family…