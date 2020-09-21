Nigeria to participate in agriculture transformation initiative — FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) on Monday says Nigeria has expressed its interest to join the Hand- in-Hand initiative to accelerate agricultural transformation and sustainable rural development.

Mr David Tsokar, FAO National Communication Officer, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

The statement said that the country was ready to join the other 20 countries currently involved in this new initiative.

“There are incidents of floods in most parts of the country, where much of the food is produced, like we have in Kebbi state; we have also seen growing conflicts over land resources;

“ Yet many farmers still face challenges related to market access and these affect farming and food production.

According to the statement, the Hand-in-Hand initiative was launched in 2019 by FAO’s Director General, Qu Dongyu, to support evidence-based, country-led and country-owned investments for eradicating poverty and ending hunger and all forms of…