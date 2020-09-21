Onaiwu flays Uzodinma over comments

By Dirisu Yakubu

Osaro Onaiwu, pioneer Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum, Monday, chided Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma over the latter’s comment on Saturday’s governorship election in Edo state.

Uzodinma, who was the deputy chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC national campaign council for the just concluded election made scathing remarks about the conduct of the election.

A statement from Uzodinma, through his media aide, Oguwike Nwachukwu alleged irregularities in the election while disclosing that his party would reclaim the contest via the courts.

Reacting to this development, Onaiwu faulted Uzodinma, noting that even the APC-led federal government has attested to the transparency of the election and congratulated the winner and the good people of Edo state.

He stated that though Uzodinma was his friend of many years, he crossed the line of decency with his uncharitable comments on…