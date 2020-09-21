Tobacco industry interfering in FG policies— Report

By Agbonkhese Oboh

The Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance, NTCA, and the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa, CAPPA, have launched the 2020 tobacco industry interference index report for Nigeria.

The report of the survey forms part of the Global Tobacco Industry Interference Index— a global survey of how public health policies are protected from the industry’s subversive efforts, and how governments have pushed back against this influence.

Nigeria, being a signatory and a party to the World Health Organisation Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, WHO-FTCT, has some obligations on these topical issues while dealing with and administering the activities of the tobacco industry.

The survey established that the Nigerian government has fallen short of some several critical standards of transparency and probity.

The…