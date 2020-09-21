UPDATED: Tanker drivers suspend services nationwide

Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners, NARTO, Monday, ordered all its members to withdraw trucks especially petrol tankers nationwide, on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 22 and 23, 2020.

NARTO’s directive was in protest to the order of the Federal Government, banning tankers with 45,000-litre capacity from lifting petroleum products in the country.

The transporters are also issuing a 10-day strike notice to the Federal Government, effective September 24, 2020 over the issue.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National President of NARTO, Alhaji Yusuf Othman, stated that the leadership of the association, received with grave shock the recent government decision to place immediate ban on all petroleum trucks above 45,000 litres capacity from plying Nigeria roads.

Othman claimed that the Federal Government did not consult with transport owners before taking the decision, adding that the government also did not give them ample time to prepare for the implementation of the…