VIDEO: The day you mistakenly kill a ‘Yahoo Soldier’, you will be in trouble ― Man in military uniform threatens SARS

By David Royal

A man in a military uniform was seen in a viral video on Monday threatening to deal with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) if they ever mistakenly kill a “Yahoo Soldier” in the country.

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad is a unit under the Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Anthony Ogbizi.

The hashtag #EndSARS topped Twitter trend on Monday morning after SARS officials reportedly shot dead a young man suspected to be ‘Yahoo Boy’ (Internet Fraudster) in Port Harcourt, River state.

In reaction to the killing, the soldier in the viral video warned that the day a SARS official kills a yahoo soldier, they will be in trouble.

Also, Nigerians on Twitter condemned the alleged brutal killings of innocent citizens across the country by SARS officials, calling on Federal Government to dissolve the department.

Here are some comments as seen on Twitter

@mbahdeyforyouuu “The real meaning of…