Activist urges INEC to improve on electioneering process

By Francis Efe – Warri

National Coordinator, Niger Delta Peace Coalition (NDPC) Mr. Zik Gbemre, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on the electioneering process to avoid future loss of lives and property.

Gbemre while commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the peaceful conduct of the Edo election, however, condemned pockets of violence that took place in some places.

He said it was not enough to say elections were peaceful while lives were lost during the process.

Gbemre who spoke to Vanguard on the telephone said, “But why should there be any alleged killing and violence at all in an election that was adjudged to be peaceful?

“Must there be the loss of someone’s life in elections in Nigeria? What is the essence of the happiness and joy over the victory of Obaseki when there was reported alleged killing(s) in the same election?”

The human rights activist said regardless of whether the Edo…