AMVERIFIED –Africa Indigenous Social Network Community

Imagine a social media community that gives everything the internet has to offer to make life easier?

Not just that…

But a community that gives voice to Nigerians and Africans.

If we could come together to foster an indigenous platform, we will be to tell our story uniquely and clear the bad image perceived of us by the rest of the world.

But at the moment, it seems we are stuck with social media channels that:

• spy on our activities

• exploit our talents

• restrict our potentials

And sometimes you feel we are just too underestimated, all that talents and resources, and nothing to show for it, pathetic!

Nonetheless, the online world is about to experience a revolution.

There is a new social media platform with the goal of connecting Nigerians, Africans, and the world at large.

Since it is not all the time we get to see this kind of innovation, ensure to read through this page to know what this new platform is all about

Why do we need an indigenous platform?

You see, I’m…