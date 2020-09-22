COVID-19: PTF warns against neglect of protocols

The Presidential Task Force (PTF), on COVID-19, has warned against perceived neglect of the non-pharmaceutical protocols and other measures aimed at tackling the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.

The PTF chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, gave the warning at the daily briefing by the PTF on Monday in Abuja.

He said that there was an increasing disregard for basic non-pharmaceutical measures that have proven to be very successful.

He said face masks have now been turned into chin masks, social distancing and gatherings are returning to the pre-COVID era.

Mustapha, however, called for vigilance in order to forestall any danger of the second wave of the pandemic as the countries in Europe were currently facing.

According to him, the call for greater vigilance is underscored by the fact that our economy has been seriously affected by the pandemic and we are pushing…